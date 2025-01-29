Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 512,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $63,949,850.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,354,152.92. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.