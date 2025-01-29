Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,278.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,226.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,172.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,289.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.