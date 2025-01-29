Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,175.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 145,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $2,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,821 shares in the company, valued at $76,973,153.18. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $8,414,400 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $107.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

