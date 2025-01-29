Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

Muncy Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

Muncy Columbia Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

