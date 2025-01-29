Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 3,209 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $696,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.52.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $334.80 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $337.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.