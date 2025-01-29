Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.21. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $692,226.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,827.94. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $350,668.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,262.58. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,546 shares of company stock worth $40,338,829. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Natera by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

