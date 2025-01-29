National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:FCR FY2026 Earnings

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded First Capital Realty to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.86.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.
