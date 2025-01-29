National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:L FY2024 Earnings

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.56. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$203.00 to C$202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a C$225.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$189.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$201.88.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$184.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$132.55 and a one year high of C$196.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$186.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$178.43.

In related news, Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total transaction of C$399,297.45. 53.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

