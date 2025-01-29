National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Update

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 26.17% of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Increases Dividend

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

