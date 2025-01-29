Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 289.6% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

