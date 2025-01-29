Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect that Navient will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,245. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

