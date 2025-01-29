Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AX. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AX

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,456.69. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,763,472.53. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,610,000 after buying an additional 292,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 190,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,877,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 91,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.