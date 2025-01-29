Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 19.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) were up 19.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,822,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,387,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 28.1 %

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company has a market cap of C$353.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 70.04.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

