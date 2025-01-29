Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 14.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.48. 1,444,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,311,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
