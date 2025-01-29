Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 19.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.59. 2,235,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,356,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$353.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

