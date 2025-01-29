Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 487,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Neuronetics Price Performance

STIM opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Neuronetics by 64.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 55.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

