NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 9,263.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NEXON Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOY opened at C$13.74 on Wednesday. NEXON has a 52 week low of C$12.61 and a 52 week high of C$21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.19.
NEXON Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEXON
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.