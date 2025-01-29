NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 9,263.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NEXON Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOY opened at C$13.74 on Wednesday. NEXON has a 52 week low of C$12.61 and a 52 week high of C$21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.19.

Get NEXON alerts:

NEXON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.