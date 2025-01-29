NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.45. 12,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 19,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.27.

NGEx Minerals Company Profile

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

