Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,697 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,459.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 945,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,832.25. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Price Performance

NYSE NYC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.62). The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.