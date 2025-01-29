Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $172.34 and a 52-week high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

