Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 571 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,204,451,000 after purchasing an additional 251,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after purchasing an additional 583,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,716,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.32 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

