Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

