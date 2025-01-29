Nilsine Partners LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in MetLife by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

