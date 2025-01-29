Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after buying an additional 526,226 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,478,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,959,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $250.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.93 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

