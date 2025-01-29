Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 5,546 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.24 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $280.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.74 and its 200 day moving average is $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

