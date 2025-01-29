Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 6,922 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 234.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 107.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,899,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,032,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after purchasing an additional 415,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after purchasing an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 63.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 366,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 104.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 288,078 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,863,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,815,066. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 196,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,108 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

