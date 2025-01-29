Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.03%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

