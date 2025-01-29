Nina S. Kjellson Sells 4,825 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $78,454.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,702,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,194.70. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $24,994,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

