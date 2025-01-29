Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.260-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.6 billion.

Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

