NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 111.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

NNN stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,817.56. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NNN REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.79.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

