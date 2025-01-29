Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NECB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,541. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $357.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Activity at Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

In other Northeast Community Bancorp news, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,788.80. This represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane B. Cavanaugh sold 2,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,056.40. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $209,766. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

