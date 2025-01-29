Northland Capmk Has Negative Estimate for EE FY2024 Earnings

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

