Northland Capmk Issues Negative Outlook for STX Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Shares of STX stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after buying an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after buying an additional 318,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after buying an additional 405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,447,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

