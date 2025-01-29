Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 18th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.20. 125,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,792. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$16.83 and a 12-month high of C$25.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.71.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

