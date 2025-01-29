Northland Securities Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

NXT opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Nextracker has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 559.17% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,365 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 690,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,724,000 after buying an additional 679,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,392,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,169,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,367,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,739,000 after acquiring an additional 315,199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nextracker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,675,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

