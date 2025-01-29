NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Buys 121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.34. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $219.01.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
