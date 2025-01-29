NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Buys 121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.34. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.