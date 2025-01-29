NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Buys Shares of 718 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $288.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

