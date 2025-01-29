NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

