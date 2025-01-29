Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1620498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.87 ($0.04).

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 12.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.86.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.