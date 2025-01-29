Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1620498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.87 ($0.04).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 12.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.86.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
