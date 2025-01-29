Notcoin (NOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.91 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Notcoin has a total market cap of $431.45 million and $44.91 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,957,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,957,533.56 with 102,456,957,529.5639 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00434331 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $46,213,673.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

