Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 2,466.7% in January

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 4,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.04. Nova LifeStyle has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
About Nova LifeStyle
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nova LifeStyle
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.