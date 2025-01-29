Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 2,466.7% in January

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 4,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.04. Nova LifeStyle has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

