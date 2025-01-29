Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading 20% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 137,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 94,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

