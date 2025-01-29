Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NPCT remained flat at $10.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 265,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,648. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $226,874.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,306,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,636,773.44. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,047 shares of company stock worth $3,838,178.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,667,000.

