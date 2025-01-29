Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as low as $11.41. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 35,284 shares.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

