Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as low as $11.41. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 35,284 shares.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
