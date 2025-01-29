Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 132 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

MHO opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average of $153.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.16. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

