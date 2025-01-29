Nvest Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Nvest Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVAL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,165 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2,963.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 369,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,031,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 251,495 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $583.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

