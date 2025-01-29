Nvest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $442.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.60. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.