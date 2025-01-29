Nvest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Optas LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $2,513,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

