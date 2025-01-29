Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Short Interest Update

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 2,188.9% from the December 31st total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXU Stock Performance

Shares of NXU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. NXU has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

NXU Company Profile

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

