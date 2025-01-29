OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 17th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

