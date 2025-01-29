OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 17th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
